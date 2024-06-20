모로코 디르함 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 413.330 today, reflecting a -0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 414.152 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 411.498 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.