모로코 디르함 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 자메이카 달러로 is currently 15.623 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 15.662 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 15.535 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.264% decrease in value.