모로코 디르함 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 헝가리 포린트 is currently 37.197 today, reflecting a 0.636% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.564% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 37.337 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 36.701 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.357% increase in value.