모로코 디르함 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 아이티 구르드로 is currently 13.296 today, reflecting a 0.480% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.266% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 13.299 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 13.178 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.428% increase in value.