모로코 디르함 온두라스 렘피라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 온두라스 렘피라로 is currently 2.485 today, reflecting a 0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.014% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 온두라스 렘피라로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.493 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.473 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.433% decrease in value.