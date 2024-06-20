모로코 디르함 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 조지아 라리로 is currently 0.281 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.412% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.288 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.280 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.536% decrease in value.