모로코 디르함 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 0.226 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.227 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.225 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.662% increase in value.