모로코 디르함 to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 to Danish kroner is currently 0.699 today, reflecting a 0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.419% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.700 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.695 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.