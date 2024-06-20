모로코 디르함 지부티 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 지부티 프랑 is currently 17.861 today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.045% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 지부티 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 17.869 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 17.760 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.