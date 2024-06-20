모로코 디르함 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 10.365 today, reflecting a 0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.684% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 10.365 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 10.294 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.297% increase in value.