모로코 디르함 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.183 today, reflecting a 0.351% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.671% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.183 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.182 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.