모로코 디르함 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 11.815 today, reflecting a 0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 11.817 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 11.730 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.