모로코 디르함 아제르바이잔 마나츠 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 아제르바이잔 마나츠 is currently 0.171 today, reflecting a 0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.089% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 아제르바이잔 마나츠 has fluctuated between a high of 0.171 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.170 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.