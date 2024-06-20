모로코 디르함 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 86.747 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.171% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 86.904 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 86.173 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.