과테말라 케찰 터키 리라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 터키 리라로 is currently 4.193 today, reflecting a -0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.805% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 터키 리라로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.235 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.157 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.571% increase in value.