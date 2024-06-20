과테말라 케찰 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 르완다 프랑 is currently 168.756 today, reflecting a 0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.329% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 168.756 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 168.093 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.152% increase in value.