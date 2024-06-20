과테말라 케찰 카타르 리알로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 카타르 리알로 is currently 0.470 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 카타르 리알로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.470 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.469 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.087% increase in value.