과테말라 케찰 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 파키스탄 루피 is currently 35.934 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.216% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 35.952 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 35.844 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.