과테말라 케찰 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 17.207 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 17.235 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 17.193 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.087% increase in value.