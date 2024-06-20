과테말라 케찰 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.362 today, reflecting a -0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.382 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.358 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.397% decrease in value.