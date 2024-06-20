과테말라 케찰 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 5.053 today, reflecting a -0.304% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 5.071 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 5.050 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.275% decrease in value.