기니 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0.071 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.724% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0.072 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.070 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.464% decrease in value.