기니 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 0.875 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.879 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.873 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.