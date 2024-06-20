기니 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 1.903 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.527% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.915 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.888 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.