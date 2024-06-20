감비아 달라시 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 말라위 콰차스 is currently 25.585 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.990% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 25.776 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 25.280 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.