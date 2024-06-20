감비아 달라시 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 4.514 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.588% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.534 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.444 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.