감비아 달라시 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 인도 루피로 is currently 1.236 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.012% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.243 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.223 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.104% increase in value.