감비아 달라시 기니 프랑에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 기니 프랑에 속한다. is currently 127.346 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 기니 프랑에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 127.868 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 125.934 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.