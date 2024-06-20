지브롤터 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 28768.600 today, reflecting a 0.593% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.414% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 29096.700 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 28558.500 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.632% increase in value.