지브롤터 파운드 세이셸 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 세이셸 루피로 is currently 17.454 today, reflecting a -1.835% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.942% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 세이셸 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.072 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 17.123 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 8.426% increase in value.