지브롤터 파운드 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 대한민국 우승 is currently 1,758.580 today, reflecting a 0.309% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.241% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 1,760.090 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1,748.080 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.273% decrease in value.