지브롤터 파운드 to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 to Danish kroner is currently 8.826 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 8.878 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 8.816 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.239% increase in value.