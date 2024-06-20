지브롤터 파운드 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 5,292.830 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.310% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 5,301.200 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5,159.500 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.161% increase in value.