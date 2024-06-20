가나 세디 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 우루과이 페소로 is currently 2.750 today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.757 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 2.733 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.401% increase in value.