가나 세디 to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.266 today, reflecting a 0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.578% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.267 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.264 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.