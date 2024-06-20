가나 세디 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 9.324 today, reflecting a -0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.670% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 9.387 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 9.324 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.207% decrease in value.