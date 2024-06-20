가나 세디 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 대한민국 우승 is currently 96.601 today, reflecting a 0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.338% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 97.130 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 96.053 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.262% increase in value.