가나 세디 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 케냐 실링 is currently 8.976 today, reflecting a -0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.551% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 9.055 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 8.955 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.