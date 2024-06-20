가나 세디 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 1,142.810 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.128% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 1,149.260 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1,140.150 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.539% increase in value.