가나 세디 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 헝가리 포린트 is currently 25.758 today, reflecting a 0.372% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.405% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 26.156 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 25.645 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.