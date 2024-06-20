가나 세디 이집트 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 이집트 파운드 is currently 3.332 today, reflecting a -0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.520% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 이집트 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 3.350 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.331 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.204% decrease in value.