가나 세디 알제리 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 알제리 디나르로 is currently 9.390 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.610% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 알제리 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 9.449 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 9.377 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.289% increase in value.