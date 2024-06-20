가나 세디 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 칠레 페소로 is currently 65.119 today, reflecting a -0.603% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.067% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 65.946 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 64.121 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.864% increase in value.