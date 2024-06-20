가나 세디 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.379 today, reflecting a -0.468% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.382 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.375 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.601% increase in value.