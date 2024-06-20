건지 파운드 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 사모아 탈라스 is currently 3.461 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 3.495 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.437 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.683% increase in value.