건지 파운드 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 태국 바트화 is currently 46.631 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.607% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 46.933 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 46.459 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.241% decrease in value.