건지 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 4.771 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.617% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 4.801 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.751 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.249% decrease in value.