건지 파운드 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 to Norwegian kroner is currently 13.445 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.710% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 13.598 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 13.421 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.