건지 파운드 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 80.847 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.781% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 81.492 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 80.628 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.