건지 파운드 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 멕시코 페소로 is currently 23.466 today, reflecting a 0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 24.066 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 23.272 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.580% increase in value.